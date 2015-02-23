SYDNEY, Feb 24 Australian shares are set for a cautious start on Tuesday as lower oil prices weighed on Wall Street, with investors looking to a flurry of company earnings. The local share price index futures shed 0.3 percent to 5,877.0, a 31-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark eased 0.5 percent in the prior session, but remained within sight of a seven-year peak touched last week. Mining giant BHP Billiton is expected to have a weak start after its U.S. ADRs slipped 1.1 percent. The company reported a 12 percent fall in its interim results. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)