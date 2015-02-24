(Adds quotes, stocks on the move)
By Cecile Lefort and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Feb 24 Australian shares
edged up on Tuesday, recouping earlier losses as investors
shrugged off a decline in earnings from some resources and
financial firms.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 11.9 points to 5,921.0 by
02:31 GMT, within sight of a seven-year peak of 5,946.8 touched
last week.
Basic materials lead the gains with packaging firm Orora
up nearly 6 percent after it reported a 23 percent
increase in net profit. It scaled a record peak
of A$2.23 to be last at A$2.14.
Global miner BHP Billiton jumped 2.5 percent to
A$32.940, having briefly skidded after posting a 31 percent drop
in half-year profit. Yet, it beat market forecasts and flagged
further belt-tightening to withstand tough conditions.
The country's largest insurer, QBE Insurance Group,
bounced 5.3 percent to its highest in five months even though
its annual profit fell short of estimates.
Steven Daghlian, a market analyst at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, said the focus was now on Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's testimony later on Tuesday and Wednesday with much
uncertainty over whether Yellen would echo the dovish tone of
the last Fed meeting or reaffirm June for its first rate hike.
Flight Centre Travel Group was the top outperformer
even as it reported a decline in net profit. The
company reaffirmed it would achieve its 2014/15 profit guidance,
sending its shares 10 percent higher to A$38.800, a peak not
seen in more than three months. Flight Centre issued a profit
warning in December.
New Zealand stocks were weaker with the benchmark NZX-50
index down 0.4 percent at 5733.22, as a mixed bag of
company results and weakness in energy stocks weighed.
Part-privatised power company Mighty River Power
slipped 2.5 percent to NZ$3.29 after it reported a sharp fall in
first-half profit as it took a hit from exiting overseas
geothermal businesses.
Fellow energy stock Genesis Energy was down 1.3
percent to NZ$2.23 as it reported a strong lift in profit but
said it faces headwinds in reaching its full year earnings
forecast.
The softness spread to other listed power stocks - Contact
Energy < CEN.NZ> and Meridian Energy - with the
market's energy sub-index down 0.9 percent.
Among other reporting companies, agribusiness PGG Wrightson
rose more than 2 percent to a four-year high of NZ$0.53
after reporting a 47 percent increase in first-half profit.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)