(Corrects dateline)

SYDNEY Feb 24 Australian shares edged up to a seven-year closing high on Tuesday as promising results in the mining, finance and healthcare sectors underpinned buying.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 19.0 points or 0.3 percent to 5,927.0, its highest close since May 2008.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 31.4 points to finish the session at 5723.0. (Reporting by Byron Kaye)