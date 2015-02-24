SYDNEY, Feb 25 Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday with resources stocks likely to underpin gains after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen left the door open for a later than mid-year interest rate hike. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to have a strong start following a 1 percent rise in its U.S. ADRs , with investors looking to more earnings results, including engineering firm Worley Parsons. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, or 24 points, but that was an 18-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent in the last session, near a seven-year peak touched last week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7 percent or 39.2 points to 5,762.5 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by David Gregorio)