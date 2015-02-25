(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Cecile Lefort and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Feb 25 Australian shares were
subdued on Wednesday as mixed company earnings and no clear
signal from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as to when the
U.S. central bank might raise interest rates gave little reason
for investors to chase stocks higher.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 11.8 points to 5,938.8
points by 0149 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday,
nearing a seven-year peak of 5,946.8 touched last week.
"The huge rally over the last six weeks put us at a level
where it is difficult for investors to get enthusiastic about
the market despite good leads from overseas and some good
reports from Australian companies," said Michael McCarthy, chief
market strategist at CMC Markets.
Technology and basic materials led the gains, with mining
giant BHP Billiton up 1.4 percent and Rio Tinto
up 0.8 percent. Resources stocks were underpinned by
firmer commodity prices, including a surge in copper.
Shares in shopping centre giant Westfield Group's
, pipeline APA, mining services Macmahon
Holdings rose after reporting earnings.
In contrast, energy and mining contractor WorleyParsons
dived 13.3 percent to a three-week low of A$9.72 after
a 7 percent fall in first half net profit to A$104.3 million.
Some heavyweight stocks traded ex-dividend and undermined
the benchmark index. Energy firm Woodside shed 4.4
percent, while telecom company Telstra fell 2.1
percent.
New Zealand stocks bounced 1.3 percent to 5,804.573,
back in sight of a life-time high touched last month.
The surge was led by a rebound in the top-two stocks,
Fletcher Building, up 2.7 percent, and
telecommunications operator Spark, up 1.9 percent.
Accounting software company Xero was up 26 percent
to NZ$23.00, a five month high, after it raised NZ$147.2 million
($110.18 million) through a share issue.
National carrier Air New Zealand was up 1.8 percent
at NZ$2.62 after it reported a 6 percent fall in first half
profit, but said it expected a strong full year result on higher
sales and cheaper fuel.
Trading was halted in commercial property investor Precinct
Properties as it reported a lower first-half profit
because of losses on interest rate swaps, and said it was
raising NZ$174.1 million through a share issue. It closed on
Tuesday at NZ$1.16.
($1 = 1.3360 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 1.2687 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)