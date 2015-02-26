* Weak business spending data
* Earnings season patchy
* Banks lead falls
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Feb 26 Australian shares
retreated from multi-year highs on Thursday as weak economic
data and mixed corporate earnings reports gave investors little
incentive to buy.
Government figures showed business investment fell more than
expected in the fourth quarter, while companies' spending plans
were also slightly weaker than anticipated.
After reaching a seven-year closing high on Wednesday, the
S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5 percent or 28.3 points to
5916.60 points by 0105 GMT.
Major index movers such as Qantas Airways and
hospital operator Ramsay Health Care posted upbeat
half-yearly profits, while companies exposed to the struggling
mining sector like contractor Transfield Services
disappointed.
Qantas and Ramsay each rose 5 percent, while Transfield fell
10 percent to A$1.47. In December, Transfield rejected a A$2.00
per share takeover proposal from Spain's Ferrovial SA.
"We've had very good gains but until we get those catalysts
coming through it's hard to get any real impetus from the buy
side," said IG Markets strategist Stan Shamu, referring to the
weak business spending data.
"The earnings today are a bit subdued."
Banks led the declines, with Westpac Banking Corp,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank
and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
all about half a percentage point lower.
Mining giant Rio Tinto fell 0.6 percent after another
decline in the iron ore price overnight, while rival BHP
Billiton rose 0.3 percent.
Among the biggest market movers, newly listed aged care
provider Japara Healthcare jumped 7 percent after
reporting half-yearly earnings grew 28 percent.
Television broadcaster Nine Entertainment rose 10
percent after saying it expects the struggling TV advertising
market to improve.
New Zealand stocks pushed higher into record territory with
the benchmark NZX-50 index up 0.2 percent at 5853.84 on
selective buying of top stocks.
The market's biggest stock Fletcher Building was up
0.8 percent to a four-month high of NZ$8.82 while the number two
stock, telecommunications operator Spark, was 0.6
percent higher.
Health equipment maker Fisher and Paykel Healthcare
rose 1.2 percent to a lifetime high of NZ$6.78 before trimming
its gains slightly.
Accounting software company Xero, a top-10 stock,
added to the previous day's 23 percent surge, rising 7.8 percent
to NZ$24.80, a near-six month high, as investors stayed buoyed
by the company replenishing its war chest for product
development and market expansion.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Kim
Coghill)