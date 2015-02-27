* Shares pare early losses to trade flat
* Woolworths, energy shares among top index losers
* Market eye data, RBA meeting next week
By Swati Pandey and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Feb 27 Australian shares were
flat on Friday as gains in financials were offset by weakness in
the consumer staples sector after Woolworths shares
slumped nearly 10 percent and energy-related shares fell on
lower oil prices.
The S&P/ASX 200 index were flat at 5,908.3 points at
0056 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Thursday after
hitting a seven-year peak earlier in the week.
"Our run towards 6,000 points has been put on hold this
week," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionXpress.
"This is the final day of earnings season and then we go
back to a strong focus on economic data for next week. Hopefully
we get some data which will lend itself to having a siginificant
run at the 6,000-points barrier," he added.
The stock market will look towards a batch of local data due
next week, as expectations build for another rate cut from the
Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary meeting on Tuesday.
Global equities dipped overnight as investor enthusiasm was
dampened by a pullback in oil prices. U.S. consumer prices fell
over the past year for the first time since 2009.
Australian business investment slipped to a three-year low
while future spending plans were on the weaker side of
expectations.
Grocer Woolworths warned full-year earnings will come in at
the bottom end of consensus estimates due to planned
investments.
Graincorp Ltd fell 3.6 percent after it said
earnings in the 2015 financial year will fall to a five-year
low.
Big banks including Westpac and ANZ were
in negative territory.
Karoon Gas, Beach Energy and Sundance
Energy were down 1.8-4.7 percent after oil fell sharply
on rising inventories.
New Zealand stocks eased slightly from a record high as the
market consolidated and investors took some profit. The
benchmark NZX-50 index was down 0.3 percent at 5845.65.
It has gained a total of 1.7 percent this month.
The drivers of the recent surge all gave ground, with top
stock Fletcher Building down 1 percent at NZ$8.69, the
number two stock telecommunications operator Spark
easing 1.7 percent at NZ$3.24, and accounting software company
Xero, down 1.8 percent to NZ$24.55.
National carrier Air New Zealand added 1.25 percent
to NZ$2.85, the highest since June 2007.