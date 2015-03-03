(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 3 Australian shares ended down 0.4 percent on Tuesday, reversing early gains as investors showed their disappointment with the central bank's decision to keep its cash rate steady.

Financials and metals and mining stocks were the biggest drag on the index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell about 25 points to 5,933.9 points at the close of trade. The benchmark peaked at 5,996.9 points in early trade, the highest level since February 2008.

"The RBA decision has definitely knocked the wind out of the market's sails," said Chris Conway, Head of Research at Australian Stock Report.

"The 6,000 level is still certainly achievable, but it might now take another three to four weeks before we get there," he added.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended up 0.02 percent to finish the session at 5,893.66.