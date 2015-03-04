SYDNEY, March 5 Australian shares were expected to fall on Thursday, retreating from seven-year highs earlier in the week, as a weak lead from Wall St adds to disappointment about the Australian central bank's decision not to cut rates. Bank stocks, which recently traded at record highs, may come under pressure because of concerns they will struggle to grow lending without another rate cut, while overnight gains in base metals and oil prices may provide support for resources. The local share price index futures fell one point to 5882 before the start of trade, a 19.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. After hitting its highest level since early 2008 on Monday, the benchmark fell for a second session on Wednesday, declining 0.5 percent, or 32.3 points, to 5,901.6. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 28.7 points or 0.5 percent at 5845.3 in early trade. Overnight, United States stocks fell as investors took profits from a recent rally, with the Dow Jones industrial average dropping 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 off by 0.4 percent. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Tom Heneghan)