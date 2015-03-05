* Shares down 0.36 percent
* All sectors down but industrials
* 103 shares down, 83 up, 14 unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Swati Pandey and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 5 Australian shares
fell for the third straight session on Thursday, dragged lower
by large miners and banks as investors booked profits after the
central bank left rates unchanged earlier this week.
The tone was cautious ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting later on Thursday and U.S. non-farm payroll data on
Friday. Investors ignored local retail sales and trade deficit
data.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4 percent, or 23.99
points to 5,877.6 by 0117 GMT, after hitting its highest level
since early 2008 on Monday. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on
Wednesday.
The index is up 8.5 percent so far this year, but is on its
way to post its poorest weekly performance since Jan. 16.
"Wednesday's GDP data hardly gave confidence to investors on
the short term prospects for the economy," said Tristan K'Nell,
head of trading at Quay Equities.
Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.5 percent in the
fourth quarter, compared to the previous quarter when it rose by
0.4 percent.
"Given the cautious tone of the morning session, I expect
this to continue with the market likely down modestly this
afternoon," he added.
Overnight, U.S. stocks fell with the Dow Jones industrial
average dropping 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 off
0.4 percent.
Large miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
were down 1.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, after a
recent run-up.
Energy shares such as Oil Search, Woodside
Petroleum and Horizon were up 0.7 to 3.8
percent after crude oil rose overnight.
Macquarie outperformed the financial sector after
broker Bell Porter raised earnings and dividend forecasts, a day
after the bank announced raising A$500 million to fund a $4
billion acquisition to buy planes from lessor AWAS.
Major banks including National Australia Bank and
Commonwealth Bank of Australia were down 0.2-0.8
percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index fell 24.6 points
or 0.4 percent to 5,848.43, as a failure to extend a lifetime
high hit earlier in the week prompted more investors to book
profits in blue-chip shares.
Losses were led by power generator and retailer Meridian
, which fell 3.8 percent.
Telecommunications network operator Chorus fell 1.4
percent, pulling further away from a 1 1/2-year high hit last
week, while telecoms retailer Spark fell 1.2 percent to
NZ$3.25.
Building materials maker Fletcher Building, the
country's No. 2 company, fell 1.1 percent to NZ$8.54.
