SYDNEY, March 9 Australian shares fell the most
in nine weeks on Monday as investors continued to cash in on
recent multi-year highs, while upbeat U.S. jobs data raised
expectations the Fed will raise interest rates sooner rather
than later.
Large resources stocks weighed down the benchmark index
after iron ore hit a record low following reports of Chinese
steel mill closures.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 1.3 percent or 77.6
points at 5821.3, its biggest fall since Jan. 6 and its lowest
close since Feb. 12. The index reached a 7-year closing high a
week earlier.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.1
percent or 6.1 points to finish the session at 5897.0
(Reporting by Byron Kaye)