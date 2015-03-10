(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Gyles Beckford and Ian Chua
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 10 Australia's share
market found some reprieve on Tuesday, a day after suffering its
biggest one-day fall in two months as a rebound in banks helped
offset losses in mining stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was 24.8 points, or 0.4
percent, higher at 5,846.1 by 0200 GMT, reversing some of
Monday's 1.3 percent drop.
Investors took heart after Wall Street climbed on more
billion-dollar takeover deals, which helped soothed jitters
about the prospect of a mid-year interest rate hike by the
Federal Reserve.
"The U.S. market didn't see any major follow-through selling
last night and that has given us some encouragement," said Chris
Weston, chief market strategist at IG, adding: "We've seen a
snap back in the banks."
The big four banks were all firmer led by a 1.5 percent
rally in Westpac Bank. That helped counter weakness in
some mining shares, which continued to suffer from falling iron
ore prices. Rio Tinto shed 1.1 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index was marginally
firmer at 5,897.03, within striking distance of last week's
record high as investors chased selected small and mid-cap
stocks.
Among the stronger performers, albeit on modest volumes,
were outdoor clothing and equipment company Kathmandu
up 2.7 percent to NZ$1.52, oil refinery operator New Zealand
Refining up 2.3 percent to NZ$2.65, and carpet maker
Cavalier up 11.1 percent to $0.50.
Telecommunications company Spark, the market's
biggest stock, was down 1.5 percent at NZ$3.25, with smaller
falls for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Fletcher
Building also weighing.
The company reporting season has ended leaving investors to
look for bargains and yield in a market that is seen as well
priced.
Investors are also keeping an eye on Thursday's Reserve Bank
of New Zealand monetary statement for confirmation that rates
will be on hold for the foreseeable future.
