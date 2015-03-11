BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust priced IPO of 10.25 mln shares at $20.5 per share
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, March 11 Australian shares clawed back hefty early losses on Wednesday as growing expectations of a second 2015 rate cut generated support even as resources stocks followed key commodity prices lower.
After falling more than 1 percent at the start of trading, the S&P/ASX 200 index partially recovered to close down 0.5 percent or 31.0 points at 5793.2. The index has fallen in five of the past seven sessions and lost more than 3 percent over the same period.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 25.7 points or 0.5 percent to finish the session at 5862.0. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC