SYDNEY, March 11 Australian shares clawed back hefty early losses on Wednesday as growing expectations of a second 2015 rate cut generated support even as resources stocks followed key commodity prices lower.

After falling more than 1 percent at the start of trading, the S&P/ASX 200 index partially recovered to close down 0.5 percent or 31.0 points at 5793.2. The index has fallen in five of the past seven sessions and lost more than 3 percent over the same period.

