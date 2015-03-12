* Jobs data better than expected
* Rate cut less likely
* Biggest gain in a month
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY March 12 Australian shares seized back
early losses and rallied almost 1 percent on Thursday as
better-than-expected jobs data encouraged investors to shrug off
dwindling chances of an imminent rate cut to buy blue chip yield
stocks.
The ASX dipped at the open on concerns the U.S. Federal
Reserve would lift rates soon, but by 0111 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200
index was up 0.9 percent or 51.1 points to 5844.5, its
biggest gain since Feb. 18, following news Australian employment
grew slightly in February, signalling that the economy is
stronger than expected although curbing the chances of a rate
cut very soon.
"Probably the RBA won't cut, they're pretty conservative,"
said Quay Securities head of trading Tristan K'Nell, referring
to figures which showed the unemployment rate fell to 6.3
percent from 6.4 percent, while 15,600 more people got jobs.
"(The index) has run a little bit too hard. It might be a
little bit of short-covering after a few down days.
Realistically, there's not a lot of incentive and I'm expecting
a pullback," K'Nell added.
Banks led the index higher, with Westpac Banking Corp
up 1.5 percent and Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National
Australia Bank all up about 1 percent.
Stocks exposed to consumer spending firmed, with Wesfarmers
, owner of supermarket giant Coles, up 0.6 percent and
rival Woolworths up 0.3 percent, while electronics
retailers JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman Holdings
were up 2 percent and 1 percent respectively.
Mining stocks, which have been hit by a collapsed iron ore
price, fell. BHP Billiton was down 0.5 percent and Rio
Tinto dropped 0.4 percent.
Miner Whitehaven Coal jumped 8 percent after
securing a A$1.4 billion bank loan to refinance debt.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index declined 0.1
percent or 8.5 points to 5853.5, echoing declines in the United
States overnight.
Index heavyweight telco Spark New Zealand led the
benchmark lower, falling more than 1 percent, while Air New
Zealand and Auckland International Airport
fell by the same amount.
Tech major Xero slipped 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Meijer)