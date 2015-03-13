(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, March 13 Australian shares slipped on
Friday, led by losses in mining and financials, putting the
index on track to end the week sharply lower - in contrast with
New Zealand stocks which scaled another all-time
high.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.7 percent, or 39.8
points to 5,810.3 points. The benchmark climbed 1 percent on
Thursday, its biggest daily rise in a month.
The one bright spot came from the telecommunications sector
after TPG Telecom offered to buy domestic Internet services
provider iiNet for A$1.4 billion. Shares in iiNet surged 25
percent and TPM's were up 18 percent.
New Zealand NZX-50 index scaled another record peak
of 5,911.6 to end the session 0.4 percent higher at 5,908.58.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)