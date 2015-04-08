(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Gyles Beckford and Ian Chua
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 8 Australian shares
rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices helped shore up the
energy sector, while steadier iron ore prices prompted some
investors to buy recently battered miners.
Bank shares, however, were mostly softer with the market
still struggling to get over its disappointment that the central
bank did not cut interest rates on Tuesday.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3 percent, or 18.6
points, to 5,944.6 by 0237 GMT. The benchmark index is not far
from a seven-year peak of 5,996.9 set last month.
Woodside Petroleum climbed 2.2 percent, and Oil
Search gained 4.7 percent after U.S. crude
approached 2015 highs overnight.
Among the iron ore producers, Fortescue Metals
rallied 4.7 percent, while Arrium put on 5.2 percent.
"Iron ore broke an eight-session losing streak but there is
still some concerns for the sector," said Stan Shamu, market
strategist at IG. "For me it's more of a dead cat bounce for a
lot of these players."
Banks were led by a 0.5 percent fall in ANZ. Shares
in National Australia Bank hit a 7-1/2-year high, but
have since reversed their gains to be flat on the day.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index was marginally
firmer, up 0.1 percent at 5,855.5, on modest demand for some
leaders and mid-cap stocks.
Among the better performers were Auckland International
Airport up 0.9 percent, rest home operator Ryman
Healthcare up 1.0 percent, and power company Mighty
River Power up 1.3 percent.
Several stocks including pharmacy retailer Green Cross
, wood products company Tenon, and software
company ikeGPS posted solid gains but on slim volumes.
The top three companies by capitalisation led the declines,
with telecommunications company Spark down 2.5 percent,
Contact Energy down 1.5 percent, and Fletcher Building
0.5 percent lower.
Units in dairy giant Fonterra's investment fund hit
a lifetime low of NZ$5.42, which reflected the paying out of a
10 cents a share dividend.
