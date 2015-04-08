BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, April 8 Australian shares ended higher on Wednesday thanks to a boost from energy and mining stocks, but a mixed performance by the big banks kept the overall market in check.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.6 percent, or 34.7 points, higher at 5,960.7. The benchmark index is not far from a seven-year peak of 5,996.9 set last month.
New Zealand's NZX 50 index finished the session up 0.1 percent, or 4.3 points, at 5,859.7. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.