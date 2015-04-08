SYDNEY, April 9 Australian stocks are likely to have a cautious start on Thursday with a steep fall in oil prices set to take a toll on the energy sector. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open lower after its U.S. ADRs fell 1.1 percent. The local share price index futures edged up just 0.1 percent to 5,963.0, a 4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Wednesday. The benchmark added 0.1 percent in the last session and remained in sight of a seven-year peak of just under 6,000. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2 percent to 5,849 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)