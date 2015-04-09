SYDNEY, April 10 Australian shares are likely to have a cautious start on Friday, after Wall Street ended higher and global miner BHP Billiton set to open sharply lower following another slide in its U.S. ADRs. The local share price futures index edged up 0.3 percent to 5,951.0, a 16-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Thursday, but remained within sight of a seven-year peak of 5,996.9 set last month. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index open unchanged at 5,841.8 in early trade. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)