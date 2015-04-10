RPT-INSIGHT-On Gatsby’s North Shore, Chinese luxury home buyers pause as curbs bite
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, April 10 Australian shares ended higher on Friday with utilities and energy sectors making solid contributions as oil prices regained some ground.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished up 0.6 percent at 5,968.4, taking gains this week to 1.2 percent. The benchmark index ended the week not far a seven-year peak of 5,996.9 reached last month.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed a touch firmer at 5,847.4. On the week, it was 0.3 percent higher. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange