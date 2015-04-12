SYDNEY, April 13 Australian shares are set to
open cautiously higher on Monday buoyed by rises offshore, but
worries over the toll that sliding iron ore prices are taking on
miners, their suppliers and the economy are likely to keep the
market below 6,000.
The local share price futures index rose 0.4 percent to
settle at 5,975.0, a 6.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.6 percent last
Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent
to 5,837.1 in early trade.
Iron ore miners will be in the frame after Atlas Iron
announced late on Friday that it would stop all mining to
staunch losses as iron ore prices had slumped far below its
breakeven price.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Eric Walsh)