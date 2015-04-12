SYDNEY, April 13 Australian shares are set to open cautiously higher on Monday buoyed by rises offshore, but worries over the toll that sliding iron ore prices are taking on miners, their suppliers and the economy are likely to keep the market below 6,000. The local share price futures index rose 0.4 percent to settle at 5,975.0, a 6.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.6 percent last Friday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 5,837.1 in early trade. Iron ore miners will be in the frame after Atlas Iron announced late on Friday that it would stop all mining to staunch losses as iron ore prices had slumped far below its breakeven price. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Eric Walsh)