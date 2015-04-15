* China slows most in six years

* Australia consumer sentiment sluggish

* Stocks wipe out week of gains (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 15 Australian shares fell on Wednesday, as a rebound in oil and iron ore prices were eclipsed by growing concerns about slowing growth in China with the latest data giving little reason for optimism on the outlook for Asia's biggest economy.

Shares slid at the open and pulled back further after data from China - Australia's biggest export market - confirmed its economy grew at an annual rate of 7 percent in the March quarter, a six-year low.

Adding to the downward pressure, an Australian measure of consumer sentiment fell in April.

"Normally when you get disappointing data the market is quite happy because it anticipates (interest rate) easing, but there's a level of uncertainty," said IG Markets strategist Stan Shamu.

"Sentiment hasn't improved and we still don't have any clear indication that we're getting a rate cut.

By 0220 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.6 percent or 38 points at 5908.7, its biggest fall since March 30 and its lowest intraday level in a week.

That was despite a modest rise on Wall Street overnight, driven by higher oil prices.

Australia's banks, which benefit from high consumer confidence because it encourages customers to borrow, led the index lower with each of the so-called Big Four lenders down more than one percent.

Westpac Banking Corp fell 1.6 percent and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group dipped 1.1 percent while Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank each fell 1.3 percent.

Consumer discretionary stocks also fell, led by the country's biggest casino operator Crown Resorts, down 2.7 percent. Grocery giants Woolworths and Wesfarmers , owner of supermarket rival Coles, fell 0.6 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Resources fared better after a reprieve from what has been months of declines in prices of key commodities iron ore and oil. Iron ore major BHP Billiton firmed 1.5 percent and competitor Rio Tinto rose 1.9 percent.

Among energy producers, Origin Energy rose 1.3 percent and Santos added 1.4 percent. Explorer Liquified Natural Gas jumped 11 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index slipped 9.4 points or 0.2 percent to 5,872.69, weighed by selling in telecommunications and consumer-related companies.

Spark, the nation's largest telecommunications services provider, fell 1 percent, while Sky TV New Zealand also eased around 0.7 percent.

Casino operator SkyCity Entertainment slipped 0.7 percent after the casino operator climbed to a one-year high on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)