SYDNEY, April 20 Australian shares are set to retreat further from the key psychological level of 6,000 on Monday following a weak finish on Wall Street, though China's move on Sunday to spur lending and combat slowing growth may boost the big miners. Local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent to 5,818.0, settling at a 59.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.2 percent last Friday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent to 5,829.2 in early trade. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Eric Walsh)