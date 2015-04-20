(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Cecile Lefort and Gyles Beckford

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 20 Australian shares dropped 1 percent on Monday, following a weak finish on Wall Street, as China's latest round of stimulus over the weekend to fight slowing growth failed to revert sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 60.9 points to 5,816.9 by 0331 GMT, retreating further from the key psychological level of 6,000. The benchmark has slipped 2.4 percent in the last week.

"Today the yield play is running out of steam with profits taken on the back of the continued uncertainty of the RBA's (Reserve Bank of Australia) next interest rate movements," said Tristan K'nell, head of trading at Quay Equities, adding investors took profits in financial and retail sectors.

Debt markets have pushed back the risk of an easing following a strong labour report last week, giving an around 50-50 chance of a cut in May, from a three-in-four chance before the data.

"The selling pressure seen in April continues particularly with talk of the banks hitting current valuations," added K'nell.

Macquarie Group, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia skidded around 1 percent, while losses were broad-based.

Industrial and energy stocks were hard-hit, down more than 1 percent, but miners were more mixed. Volatile Fortescue Metals bounced 2.4 percent, having hit a five-year trough last week.

BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto came under pressure as concern over iron ore excess supply countered Beijing's aggressive cut in banks' reserve requirements on Sunday.

Copper miner OZ Minerals skidded 2 percent after its new strategy disappointed investors. The company said it planned to raise production at its only mine and develop South Australian assets.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index was down 0.6 percent at 5,8226.27, with broad-based weakness led by the biggest stocks.

Fletcher Building was down 1.3 percent, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare was down 2.4 percent, with smaller falls for Contact Energy and Auckland Airport.

The top-10 stocks by capitalisation, which make up more than half of the market's main index, were down 0.8 percent.

Meridian Energy, the most heavily traded, was down 2.8 percent as shareholders face paying a final installment on the part-paid shares early next month.

Retail stocks showed some strength with fast food operator Restaurant Brands up 1 percent, and smaller gains for retail chains the Warehouse Group, Briscoe Group , and Michael Hill International (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)