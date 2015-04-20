SYDNEY, April 21 Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street which rebounded as technology shares climbed ahead of upcoming earnings reports. The local share price index futures rose 0.8 percent to 5,871.0, a 37.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. Rio Tinto will be in focus after the global miner reported a sharp rise in quarterly iron ore output, in line with a forecast from UBS. There was no clear guidance on whether the central bank will cut interest rates next month in a speech by Governor Glenn Stevens in New York overnight. Stevens said the central bank is willing to ease again if needed, but is cautious about the likely impact on house prices and debt levels. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch firmer at 5,826.8 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)