* Investors join U.S. China rally
* Iron ore back above $50
* More rate cuts still on the table
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 21 Australian shares
rose on Tuesday as investors belatedly cheered China's boost to
bank lending, and a rebound iron ore prices, which remained near
10-year lows, spurred resources higher.
Newly released notes from an April 7 Reserve Bank of
Australia meeting which left open the prospect of further rate
cuts also gave investors a reason to buy.
On Sunday, China cut the amount of cash banks must hold in
reserve, a move expected to pump more money through the economy
of Australia's biggest trading partner.
Australian investors had initially given a muted response
because of concern about the collapsing price of iron ore,
needed for steel making.
That concern eased on Tuesday after the iron ore price edged
back over $50 overnight and as Wall St rallied, said Quay
Equities head of trading Tristan K'Nell.
"Locally we didn't respond as well (to the China stimulus),
maybe because the resource sector has seen a lot of negativity,"
he said. "The U.S. market is probably seeing that if the Chinese
market runs hard, their market is going to run hard."
By 0232 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 37.9
points or 0.7 percent at 5871.0, its first gain in three
sessions.
Iron ore miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
rose 2.2 percent and 1.7 percent respectively. Rio missed
analyst forecasts in a quarterly export update, but maintained
its full year production forecast.
World No.4 iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group
fell 1.2 percent amid concerns about its profitability.
Energy producers fell in line with the oil price, with
Santos and Woodside Petroleum down 0.5 percent
and 1 percent respectively. Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search
held steady as it stuck to full-year production
forecasts despite a drop in first-quarter revenue.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia was up 0.4 percent,
National Australia Bank rose 0.7 percent and Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group added 0.3 percent.
New Zealand shares shunned early gains and fell for a third
successive session, with the benchmark NZX50 index down
0.2 percent to 5,811.26.
Spark, the market's second biggest stock, eased to
a seven month low, and number three stock Contact Energy
dropped 1.5 percent to an eight-month low.
Meridian Energy slid 2.6 percent with
shareholders selling before paying a final instalment on
part-paid shares next month.
British-based yarn manufacturer Coats slumped 3.8
percent after veteran New Zealand corporate raider Ron Brierley
quit as director.
Telecom Chorus rose 1 percent to its highest since
August 2013, while national carrier Air New Zealand was
up 1.8 percent as it reported a lift in load factor last month.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)