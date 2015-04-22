SYDNEY, April 23 Australian shares are expected to trade steady on Thursday as investors mull the prospect of a rate cut being deferred beyond next month, while gains in key commodity prices push resources stocks higher. Iron ore futures had their biggest single-session advance a day earlier after mining giant BHP Billiton deferred expansion plans. Then early on Thursday, BHP and rival Fortescue Metals Group announced successful bond issues, adding to their balance sheet credentials. But optimism about a reprieve from the pressures facing the resources sector was offset by slightly better than expected inflation data on Wednesday, suggesting the Reserve Bank of Australia may wait longer than previously expected to cut rates for a second time in 2015. At 2240 GMT, the local share price index futures were up 11 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5835.0 - a 2.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed 0.6 percent, or 34.8 points, to end at 5,837.5 on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 15.2 points, or 0.3 percent, in early trade. (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)