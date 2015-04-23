* China data inspiring
* Iron ore rally limited to resources sector
* Bonds more attractive than shares
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 23 Australian shares
eased slightly on Thursday as more discouraging economic news
from China, the prospect of a later-than-hoped for rate cut and
rising bond yields dampened sentiment.
The cautious backdrop offset gains in the resources sector
which drew support from a rebound in iron ore prices and
successful bond offerings by mining heavyweights Fortescue
Metals Group and BHP Billiton.
World No.4 iron ore miner Fortescue surged 10 percent after
completing a long-awaited $2.3 billion debt refinancing. BHP
rose 2 percent after also completing a bond issue.
A day earlier, iron ore prices jumped 4 percent after BHP
delayed expansion plans, a reprieve for firms exposed to the
steel making ingredient's recent collapse. Rio Tinto
was up 1.6 percent
"It's off a depressed base," said Akshay Chopra, an
investment analyst at Karara Capital, referring to the resource
rally.
"Australian bond yields have picked up and that's putting
pressure on some of the defensives. The Chinese PMI data came
out which is a tad below expectations but not enough to drive
the market (lower) and not enough to lift it."
Factory activity for China, Australia's biggest trading
partner and a key iron ore importer, contracted to its lowest
level in a year in April, a private survey showed.
The S&P/ASX 200 index see-sawed in a narrow range to
be down 6.6 points or 0.1 percent by 0243 GMT. The benchmark has
fallen in eight of the past 11 sessions.
National Australia Bank led finance stocks lower,
down 1 percent, after slightly better than expected local
economic data a day earlier led to speculation the Reserve Bank
of Australia may not cut rates in May as hoped. Westpac Banking
Corp was down 0.4 percent and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
was down 0.2 percent.
Salmon farmer Huon Aquaculture tumbled 17 percent
to its lowest since listing six months ago after issuing a
profit warning, citing Russian trade sanctions leading to a glut
of Norweigian salmon pushing prices down before Easter, when
many Australians consume fish.
New Zealand shares remained soft with the benchmark NZX50
index down 0.2 percent at 5,782.33, the lowest since
late February.
Most leading stocks were down led by the number three stock
Contact Energy, off 1.7 percent, as it reported softer
sales in March.
Power retailer TrustPower fell 2.8 percent after a
major shareholder cut its stake at a discount to Wednesday's
close.
Telecoms company Spark was slightly firmer after it
said it sold its non-U.S. international voice business.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)