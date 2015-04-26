SYDNEY, April 27 Australian stocks are set to open higher on Monday as firmer iron ore prices and a strong finish on Wall Street puts the market on track to test the 6,000 barrier. Australia's local stock index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,962.0, a 28.7-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark jumped 1.5 percent in the last session to post its best performance in five weeks. Since hitting 5,996.9 in early March, the index has repeatedly failed to break the key psychological barrier and six-year peak of 6,000. The heavyweight resources sector is expected to lead gains after U.S. ADRs of global miner BHP Billiton ended nearly 2 percent higher on Friday. Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI jumped 6 percent on Friday to $57 a tonne, the highest since mid-March. New Zealand markets are closed for a public holiday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Richard Pullin)