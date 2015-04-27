SYDNEY, April 28 Australian stocks are poised for a subdued start on Tuesday following an uninspiring finish on Wall Street, but higher gold and base metal prices could support some miners. Local stock index futures inched up 0.2 percent to 5,981.0, a 1.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens gave a speech early on Tuesday, but said he would not comment on monetary policy given the next rate meeting was only a week away. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent, or 13.7 points, to 5,779.0 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)