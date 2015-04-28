* Benchmark spurns 6,000-point level
* Iron ore rebound fails to lift resources
* Health stocks dragged by Wall Street
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 28 Australian shares
fell on Tuesday, the benchmark retreating from the key
psychological barrier of 6,000 points, as investors shrugged off
a rebound in iron ore prices and cashed in their profits after a
recent winning streak.
Iron ore futures have risen in recent sessions as Chinese
steel mills pick up their purchasing of the raw building
material, but investors still avoided resource stocks amid
concerns the pick-up may be short-lived.
A weaker finish on Wall Street also dragged down Australian
health stocks after that sector led U.S. equities lower.
By 0235 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was down 15.2
points or 0.3 percent at 5,967.0, having risen for the past
three sessions and having reached a 7-year-closing high of
5,982.7 on Monday.
"That 6,000 level is becoming more and more significant,"
said CMC Markets chief market strategist Michael McCarthy.
"Each time we pull back from that level it becomes a more
significant hurdle so it looks like it will need a fairly
significant change for the market to get through that."
Echoing Wall Street, health stocks were the biggest drag in
Australia with global blood plasma products maker CSL
down 1.5 percent, medical device maker ResMed and hearing aid
maker Cochlear both off by 3 percent.
Mining giant Rio Tinto fell 1 percent while rival
BHP Billiton held steady. Energy stocks tracked the
commodity's spot price lower, with Oil Search down 2
percent and Woodside Petroleum down 0.2 percent.
Banks were mixed, with Westpac Banking Corp and
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group both fell about
half of 1 percent, while National Australia Bank and
Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 0.2 percent each.
Elsewhere, recruiting agent Ashley Services Group
dropped by two thirds after issuing an earnings downgrade.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index rose 20.6 points
or 0.4 percent to 5,785.99 as gains in the construction, retail
and services sectors lifted the index.
Construction materials maker Fletcher Building rose
nearly 2 percent after a fund manager said it reduced its stake
in the firm, the largest on the NZX50.
Steel and Tube rose 1.8 percent while casino
operator SkyCity Entertainment rose 1.8 percent and
online auction site Trade Me pushed up 1.4 percent.
Orion Health Group rose 3 percent after saying
full-year operating revenue rose 7 percent.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)