SYDNEY, May 1 Australian shares are set to open
lower on Friday after Wall Street fell prey to profit-taking.
Banking stocks are seen likely to come under pressure for a
fourth straight session after comments by the Australian
Prudential Regulation Authority on regulatory changes, which
could force banks to raise additional capital, led to broad sell
offs.
Mining stocks are likely to be in focus after gold fell 2
percent overnight on encouraging U.S. jobs data.
The local share price index futures ended at
5,757.0 a 33-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 48.6 points to 5,790 at close
of trade.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 21.4
points or 0.3 percent to 5,769.8 in early trade.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Meijer)