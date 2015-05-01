(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 1 Australian shares rose 0.4 percent on Friday led by financials, resources and energy-related shares as bargain hunters emerged after three straight sessions of losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 24.4 points to 5,814.4 at the close of trade but posted its worst weekly performance since mid-January. It fell 2 percent during the week.

The index fell 1.7 percent in April for the second straight month of losses and posted its worst monthly performance since last November weighed by falling iron ore prices while nerves over next week's Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate policy meeting have kept banks under pressure.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent or 6 points to finish the session at 5,797.4. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)