* Westpac H1 result disappoints
* Oil slide weighs energy stocks
* Other sectors lifted by rate cut hopes
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, May 4 Australian shares gave
up early gains and fell on Monday after disappointing earnings
from the country's second-largest bank fuelled concerns the
finance sector is nearing the end of a multi-year run of record
profits.
Westpac Banking Corp missed forecasts with a flat
first-half profit and its dividend grew at its slowest in nearly
four years, leading to concerns its rivals will show similar
strain when they report over the next week.
Shares in the A$110 billion lender fell 4 percent, their
biggest decline since November, to a two-month low.
After following overseas markets higher at the open, the
S&P/ASX 200 index was down 20.9 points or 0.4 percent at
5793.5 by 0242 GMT.
"The Westpac result has weighed heavily on the market," said
IG Markets strategist Stan Shamu.
"Everyone's a little bit sceptical about the bank earnings
season. People aren't convinced that they can keep growing
earnings and grow dividends the way they used to, and perhaps
valuations shouldn't be where they are."
Rival Australia and New Zealand Banking Group,
which reports interim results on Tuesday, dipped 2.4 percent
while Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National
Australia Bank both fell more than 1 percent.
Energy stocks also fell, after oil price dipped on news Iraq
exports hit a record high.
Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum dropped
0.7 percent and 0.2 percent. Resources contractor Worley Parsons
sank 9 percent after announcing a writdown and 2,000
staff redundancies.
Iron ore miners fared better after the price of the key
steel-making ingredient remained off their record lows. BHP
Billiton rose 1.5 percent and Rio Tinto firmed
2 percent.
Consumer staples firms also rose amid expectations of a rate
cut on Tuesday, with No.1 supermarket operator Woolworths
and Wesfarmers, which owns its rival Coles,
both up 1.5 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index trimmed early
losses to last trade down 0.4 percent at 5,776.9, led by falls
in most leading stocks like telecommunications company Spark
and power company Contact Energy, both down 1
percent.
Insurer Tower was down 1.9 percent as it remained
under pressure following last week's guidance that it expected a
small first-half loss because of extra Canterbury earthquake
claim costs.
Accounting software firm Xero rose 1.2 percent
while its newly-relisted rival MYOB debuted at a 6
percent premium to its issue price.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Kim
Coghill)