* Shares up 0.5 pct on expectations of RBA rate cut
* ANZ bank gains as results beat forecasts
* Resources sector underperforms
* 116 shares up, 72 down and 12 unchanged
By Swati Pandey and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, May 5 Australian shares were
up 0.5 percent on Tuesday with banks leading gains on
expectations the central bank will deliver a cut in interest
rates when it meets shortly.
Markets are pricing in a 60 to 70 percent probability of an
easing following the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) monthly
policy meeting. A decision will be announced at 0430 GMT.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 30 points to 5,858.4 by
0154 GMT, after hitting a high of 5,901.8 in early deals.
The market has had a poor run over the last two months and
capped its worst monthly performance in five months in April.
The benchmark has made four previous unsuccessful attempts to
breach the 6,000-mark which is proving to be a formidable
barrier.
"We had a positive lead from Wall Street and there is
anticipation of a rate cut today. The ANZ result today was well
received," said Bill Keenan, general manager equities research
at Lonsec.
ANZ Bank rose 3.7 percent after first half results
beat forecast.
"It's still going to be tough to cross 6000," without a
rally in mining shares, he added.
Other major banks including CBA and NAB
were up 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.
Domino's Pizza rose to an all-time high after Morgan Stanley
raised its price target to A$50 from A$40.
The Resources sector was the only one trading in the red
with major miner BHP down 1.6 percent while Newcrest
Mining was off 0.5 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow had ended Monday up 0.26
percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.29 percent and the
Nasdaq 0.23 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index was marginally
firmer at 5,774.87.
Accounting software company Xero, and utilities
investor Infratil were each up about 2 percent, with
smaller gains for Auckland International Airport and casino
operator Sky City.
The market's top stock Fletcher Building clawed
back early losses to nudge higher after saying it expected its
full year earnings to be at the lower end of previous guidance.
Movie theatre software company Vista Group rose 4
percent on slight volumes to its highest price since listing
last August, as it said it had signed a deal with the United
States's second largest chain.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)