* Interest rate at record low
* Unemployment rises in April
* NAB raising A$5.5 bln via rights issue
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, May 7 Australian shares fell
to a fresh three-month low on Thursday as soft jobs data spooked
investors already concerned that the central bank's latest rate
cut may not be enough to revive business confidence.
Unemployment ticked up to 6.2 percent in April, official
data showed, in line with expecations but still a sign that the
central bank's suggestion that it will stop cutting rates was
premature.
An unexpectedly large rights issue by No.4 lender National
Australia Bank, A$5.5 billion, added pressure the
finance sector which has shown signs of slowing growth in
earnings reports this week.
"The selling's pretty fierce," said Quay Equities head of
trading Tristan K'Nell.
"The RBA cutting does reflect that the economy's not that
great, but in February and March, the market did rally really
hard and while we saw some down days in April, there was no
harsh profit taking."
After falling 2.3 percent a day earlier, its biggest drop in
two years, the S&P/ASX 200 index shed another 39.8
points or 0.7 percent to 5652.4 by 0232 GMT. The benchmark has
fallen 6 percent in the past month.
While NAB was in a trading halt, the other "Big Four" banks
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp
and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group -
fell about half a percentage point.
Global investment bank Macquarie, which reports full-year
results on Friday, dropped nearly 2 percent.
Miners also declined as economic concerns outweighed a jump
in the closely watched iron ore price. BHP Billiton
fell 1 percent and Rio Tinto dropped 0.5 percent, while
gold miner Newcrest Mining tumbled 2.5 percent.
U.S.-focused building materials maker James Hardie
Industries tumbled nearly 3 percent after weak U.S.
economic data overnight.
New Zealand's benchmark stock index slumped 1
percent to a three-month low of 5,704.76, following offshore
market weakness and the global drop in government bond prices.
Telecommunications provider Spark, the No.2 stock,
led the decline, falling 3.7 percent, while top stock Fletcher
Building was down 1.2 percent.
Small-cap telecommunications concern TeamTalk
bounded 20 percent higher on modest volumes after saying it was
on track to meet earnings guidance.
Small-scale bank Heartland was put on a trading
halt after a significant shareholder, Quadrant Equity, said it
was looking to sell a 9 percent stake.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Eric
Meijer)