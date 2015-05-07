(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 7 Australian shares fell sharply for a second consecutive session on Thursday as a mixed jobs report added to worries that the central bank's latest rate cut may not be enough to revive business confidence.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.8 percent or 46.5 points to 5,645.7 at the close of trade. The benchmark touched a three-month low and was on track for a nearly 3 percent fall this week. If sustained, it would be the second-largest drop this year.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index also slid 0.6 percent or 35.9 points to finish the session at 5,729.35, having touched its lowest since January. (Editing by Eric Meijer)