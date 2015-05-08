* Worst week in 2 years
* U.S. stocks higher
* Iron ore stocks hit by China slump
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, May 8 Australian shares
bounced from three-month lows on Friday as investors took a
positive lead from offshore markets and bought back into stocks
that were heavily sold in recent sessions.
Global investment bank Macquarie Group led
financials and the broader market higher after beating analyst
forecasts with a 27 percent jump in full year profit. Its shares
rose 5 percent.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking
Corp, which both showed signs of slowing growth in
earnings reports this week, gained about 1.5 percent after notes
from a central bank meeting, released on Friday, suggested more
rate cuts were possible.
After dropping over 4 percent in three sessions, the S&P/ASX
200 index had recovered 37.2 points or 0.7 percent to
5682.9 by 0236 GMT.
That followed overnight gains in U.S. stocks, which were
helped by a jump in tech stocks and a reversal in surging global
interest rates.
"I'm not surprised to see some consolidation, it's been a
savage, savage week," said IG Markets strategist Evan Lucas.
"It's been the worst week in two years," Lucas added, noting
markets may face more instability next week as Greece faces a
key deadline to agree to debt refinancing with Europe.
A drop in the oil price overnight pushed up airline Qantas
Airways by 5 percent, the biggest gainer afer
Macquarie, while energy firms Wooldside Petroleum,
Santos and Oil Search <OSH.AX. dropped 2.6 percent, 4
percent and 1 percent respectively.
Iron ore miners underperformed the broader market, despite a
steadying in the commodity's beleaguered spot price, after data
showed exports from key trading partner China fell more than
expected in April.
BHP Billiton was down 1 percent, while Rio Tinto
edged up 0.2 percent and Fortescue Metals Group
eased 0.8 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark index was modestly higher at
5,748.64, as the market lifted itself from a two-month low
struck the previous day, on the back of selected buying of
leaders.
Power company Contact Energy, the number three
stock, was up 2 percent, with casino operator Sky City
up 0.7 percent and smaller gains for telecommunications provider
Spark and top stock Fletcher Building.
The biggest listed retailer, The Warehouse Group
gained 1.1 percent after it reported a 3.8 percent gain in group
sales in the past quarter.
Shares in power company Meridian Energy, which has
been heavily sold in recent weeks, bounded 3 percent higher
ahead of next week's deadline for the payment of the final
instalment for the part-paid shares.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)