SYDNEY May 8 Australian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Friday as worse-than-expected trade data from China added to concerns about sluggish economic growth domestically.

After following offshore markets higher, the S&P/ASX 200 index backtracked in the afternoon session to finish down 11.1 points or 0.2 percent at 5,634.6, its lowest close since Feb. 2. The benchmark fell 3 percent for the week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent or 6.0 points to finish the session at 5735.4.