* Australian shares fall for the third straight day
* Shares set to end June in the red
* 14 shares up, 183 down, 4 unchanged
By Pauline Askin and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 29 Australian shares
skidded 2 percent on Monday, wiping out nearly all of this
year's gains, as investors bailed out from riskier assets on
concerns about prospect of a Greek debt default after it failed
to strike a deal with its lenders.
Greece will keep its banks closed on Monday and implement
capital controls after international creditors refused to budge
on bailout terms.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 105 points to 5,441.3 by
0235 GMT, its third straight day of losses. The benchmark, up
0.5 percent so far this year, has fallen for each month since
March.
"When you have a piece of uncertainty, a piece of bad news,
people tend to react with knee jerk fashion. That's what we're
seeing this morning," said Craig James, Chief Equities
Economist, Commonwealth Securities.
All sectors dropped, with banks leading the fall. ANZ Bank
and Westpac fell 2.8 percent each.
Anxiety over Greece overshadowed China's decision to cut
lending rates for the fourth time since November.
A jump in gold prices boosted the sector's shares with
Newcrest Mining, up 1.9 percent, among the top
percentage gainers on the index.
Investment group Perpetual Ltd fell as much as 6.4
percent to its lowest since Jan. 29, on track for the biggest
single-day loss since August.
U.S. stock futures dived almost 2 percent at one
point to hit a three-month low, and last traded down 1.6
percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.87
percent or 49.56 points to 5,605.46.
New Zealand stocks were battered to a five-month low as
fears of a debt default by Greece sent investors looking for
safety.
The benchmark NZX-50 share index fell 55.6 points or
1.0 percent to 5,699.84, the lowest since late-January, with
leading stocks bearing the brunt of the selling.
Software company Xero and casino operator Sky City
were each down 2.4 percent, with Fletcher Building
down 1.7 percent, and telecommunications company Spark
0.7 percent lower.
Brokers suggested offshore investors, who tend to take
stocks in the bigger-cap companies, had reduced exposure in the
current uncertain environment.
Utilities, which offer solid cash flow and yield, fared
better than most, with Contact Energy steady while
Meridian Energy managed a fractional rise and Mighty
River Power was marginally softer.
Only a handful of stocks managed to post gains, the biggest
being Oceana Gold up 6.2 percent boosted by the flight
to safety that lifted global gold prices.
