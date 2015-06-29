(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 29 Australian shares fell 2.22 percent on Monday as investors worried about the prospect of a Greek debt default.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 123.38 points to close at 5,422.500. The benchmark slipped 1.5 percent on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.86 percent or 49.63 points to finish the session at 5,705.810. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Borsuk)