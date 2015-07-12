SYDNEY, July 13 Australian stocks are set for a shaky start on Monday after an emergency summit ended with no deal for near-bankrupt Greece but just more deadlines, prolonging uncertainty about the country's future in the euro zone. On Friday, the S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.4 percent, partly on hopes that there would be some sort of resolution to Greece's debt crisis by this time. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2 percent to 5,715.99 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)