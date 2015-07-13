* Shares up 0.4 percent
* Healthcare sector a big gainer
* Market looking for clearer signals from China, Greece -
analysts
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Charlotte Greenfield and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 13 Australian shares
inched up on Monday but gains were muted as investors kept a
wary watch on the Greek debt crisis as the latest emergency
summit ended with no deal, further prolonging an anxious wait
for a resolution.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 22.12 points, or 0.4
percent, to 5,514 by 0215 GMT. The benchmark edged up 0.4
percent on Friday, ending the week down 0.84 percent.
"Basically the market's caught up with what's happening in
Greece and the reports that we're getting in real time," said
Damien Boey, equity strategist at Credit Suisse.
"It's quite hard to gauge the direction the news is going and
the market's really reflecting that," he said.
Hopes for some resolution to the Greek drama were dashed on
Sunday when euro zone leaders told the cash-strapped Greek
government it must enact key reforms this week to restore trust
before they will open talks on a financial
rescue.
Investors were also watching the Chinese stock markets,
which were a bit volatile in early trade after a two-day bounce
last week raised hopes of stabilisation following a barrage of
government support measures to stem the rout.
The trade numbers out of China - Australia's biggest export
market - showed some improvement and should underpin sentiment.
The health care sector led gains with Cochlear Ltd
rising 6.9 percent after receiving an upgrade from JP Morgan
while CSL Ltd rose 2.2 percent.
The energy and mining sectors suffered losses. Gold miner
Beadell Resources fell as much as 8.8 percent after
announcing a delay in commencing some of its mining operation in
Brazil.
However, mineral explorer Excelsior Gold rose as much as 7.9
percent after the mineral explorer accepted a credit approved
funding package from Macquarie Bank.
Qantas Airways Ltd gained 4.2 percent after a
ratings upgrade by Morning star to hold, from reduce.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 share index was
trading weaker, down 0.4 percent at 5,703.36, holding above a
six month low touched last week as investors remained cautious.
Weakness among the top-10 stocks weighed on the
broader index with power company Meridian Energy down
3.3 percent, casino operator Sky City down 1.2 percent,
with lesser falls for Auckland International Airport
and Fletcher Building.
Uncertainty over Greece and nervousness about Chinese equity
markets weighed on local sentiment.
Brokers have been pointing to the market consolidating in a
broad range after a record breaking run earlier in the year
which has prompted some investors to book profits.
Telecommunications network operator Chorus dipped
1.8 percent to a five month low, while fast food operator
Restaurant Brands was 1 percent lower.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)