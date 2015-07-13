(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 13 Australian shares edged down 0.34 percent on Monday as investors remained cautious awaiting an outcome from Greece's negotiations with creditors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 18.838 points to 5,473.200 at the close of trade.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.33 percent, 18.64 points, to finish the session at 5,706.700. (Reporting By Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)