* Shares up 1.6 percent
* Materials, financial sector lead gains
* Investors unwinding risk of possible Greek exit - analyst
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Charlotte Greenfield and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 14 Australian shares
rose on Tuesday on broad-based gains as investors grew confident
Greece would not leave the euro zone after it reached a
conditional debt agreement with its creditors.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.6 percent, or 85.530
points, to 5,580.7 by 0215 GMT. The benchmark edged down 0.34
percent on Monday.
"This move is all about Greece," said Ric Spooner, market
strategist at CMC Markets.
"Markets, including our own, have moved pretty quickly to
unwind the risk premium that they had factored in to allow for
the possibility of disruption to the wider financial markets and
economies that might have come out of an unplanned exit by
Greece from the euro zone."
Greece's Prime Minister on Monday made a deal with creditors
at an emergency summit, leaving the leader to face a showdown
with his own party members who are furious at his agreement to
German demands for a sweeping austerity package.
The materials sector led gains, up 2.4 percent as
stabilising commodity prices and Chinese equity markets spurred
bullish sentiment. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
both rose 3 percent.
The financial sector also rose with all major banks firmer.
Westpac rose 1.7 percent and Macquarie was up
2.2 percent.
Shares of goldminer Sandfire Resources Ltd rose as
much as 7.7 percent after reporting a new discovery from its
diamond drilling project.
But gold miner Red 5 Ltd plummeted as much as 41.7
percent after the company said it completed an assessment of
impact from the movement of material into an open pit at one of
its gold projects.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 share index bounced
back 0.4 percent to 5,729.21 as investors were buoyed by the
prospect of a bailout package for Greece.
The gains were led by Contact Energy which
rebounded 3.1 percent after it hit a 10-month low on Monday.
Other leading stocks which had borne the brunt of selling
recently, including software company Xero, Fletcher
Building and Sky City, also posted gains
around 1 percent.
Oil refinery operator NZ Refining was up 1.3
percent as it reported a lift in revenue and processing.
Meridian Energy was flat despite reporting that
winter rains had filled hydro lakes and boosted power sales,
with uncertainty over its supply contract to an aluminium
smelter weighing on sentiment.
The market is expected to continue trading sideways driven
by broader risk sentiment with little corporate news expected
ahead of the full year reporting season due to start next month.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)