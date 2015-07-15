* Shares up 0.9 percent
* Broad-based gains led by banks
* China growth holds steady
By Pauline Askin and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 15 Australian shares
rose on Wednesday, led by banks, as China reported
better-than-expected growth and uncertainty about Greece
lessened.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9 percent, or 48.3
points to 5,625.7 by 0247 GMT. The benchmark index rose 1.9
percent he previous session.
"We are seeing a broad based rally today. Just a
continuation of momentum more than anything else," Chris Conway,
head of research trading, Australian Stock Report.
Banks led the rally after as investors chased quality
stocks.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 1.1 percent,
National Australia Bank and Westpac Bank
gained 1.06 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.
Media giant APN News jumped 6.15 percent after
Macquarie Wealth Management upgraded its recommendation.
Asian stocks inched cautiously higher, taking their cue from
Wall Street and generally getting a boost from China reporting
second-quarter annual growth of 7.0 percent.
Energy stocks faired well after oil prices rose despite a
nuclear deal being settled with Iran, which will increase global
oil supplies.
Woodside Petroleum Ltd was up 2.5 percent and
Santos rose 2.4 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 share index was
sitting at a one-week high, gaining 0.5 percent to 5,780.55 as
risk sentiment continued to improve.
The gains were led by two major stocks. Telecommunications
company Spark rose 1.8 percent to a one-month high, and
there was a 1.1 percent gain for Fletcher Building.
Other strong performers included oil refinery operator NZ
Refining, for a second successive session, up 3.6
percent still benefiting from a solid trading report, and Orion
Health Group, up 2.3 percent after confirming it was
meeting trading expectations and benefiting from a lower New
Zealand dollar.
Shares of power companies Meridian Energy and
Genesis, which have been volatile, both rose more than
2 percent.
Price falls were generally confined to small-cap stocks,
although Sky TV, a top-10 stock, was 1.1 percent lower,
and discount retail chain The Warehouse Group was off
0.8 percent.
