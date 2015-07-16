SYDNEY, 17 July Australian shares are set to open slightly higher tracking global cues on Friday after the Greek parliament voted in favour of austerity measures, but weak commodity prices could put pressure on sentiment. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent or 7 points to 5,629.0 a 40-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed up 33.4 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,669.6 in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 17 points or 0.3 percent to 5,840.7 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)