By Pauline Askin and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 17 Australian shares ran
out of steam on Friday after a three-day rally as investors sold
off banks and resources stocks, ignoring positive leads from
global markets.
Investors shrugged off gains in other Asian markets that
were aided by a stronger finish on Wall Street after Europe
moved to reopen funding to Greece's stricken economy.
The S&P/ASX 200 index, which hit a three-week high
on Thursday, opened stronger but then changed course. It was
roughly flat at 5,668.6 by 0245 GMT, and on track for its first
weekly gain in three.
"It's a bit hard to make sense of it all today. We haven't
really followed leads from overseas which have been a little bit
stronger," said Damien Boey, equity strategist at Credit Suisse.
He said there is "a lot of nervousness around" about the
Federal Reserve raising interest rates in September, which
could have a "disproportionately bad influence on the Asia
Pacific region".
Australian shares are up nearly 5 percent this year, with
most of that gain coming this week, when the index will have its
first weekly gain since mid-June. The index fell each month from
March through June, led by losses in resources and bank shares.
On Friday, all major banks fell with Commonwealth Bank
down 0.4 percent and ANZ Bank slipping 0.7
percent.
Weaker commodities dragged mining shares down. Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton were down 1.1 percent and
0.5 percent, respectively. Santos Ltd fell nearly 2
percent after its Q2 revenue fell.
Gold miner Regis Resources surged as much as 22
percent after it announced a share buyback while
retailer Metcash jumped 4.3 percent to its highest
since July 3.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 share index touched a
two week-high before trimming its gains to sit 0.2 percent
higher at 5,837.46 with modest gains for a fourth consecutive
session.
The index could have a gain of about 2 percent this week.
Improving risk sentiment and a selective search for yield
saw gains outnumber the falls two-to-one.
Among the leaders Contact Energy was up 1.6 percent
to a three-week high while software developer Xero was
1.4 percent higher.
Among strong-performing smaller stocks were jewellery
retailer Michael Hill International up 3 percent after
it reported a lift in same store sales and revenue.
Steel and Tube rose 5.7 percent after saying it
would buy a maker of steel fastenings.
