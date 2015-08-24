SYDNEY, Aug 24 Australian shares skidded to
their lowest level in 1-1/2 years on Monday morning as fears of
a sharp economic slowdown in China triggered a fresh wave of
selling in global equity markets.
By 0018 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index had tumbled 2.4
percent, or 124.8 points, to 5,089.8 points, the lowest level
since February 2014. It also marked the biggest percentage drop
since May 2012.
The benchmark is on track for its worst month since the 2008
global financial crisis, having lost 10.6 percent so far in
August.
China is Australia's No. 1 trading partner, and a surfeit of
grim indicators in the world's second-largest economy has forced
investors across the globe to dump stocks.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)