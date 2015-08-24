* Shares hit lowest level since Feb 2014
* Set for worst monthly performance since 2008 GFC
* 191 shares down, 6 up and 3 unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Swati Pandey and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Aug 24 Australian shares fell
2.6 percent on Monday to their lowest level in 1-1/2 years on
Monday as fears of a sharp economic slowdown in China triggered
a fresh wave of selling in global equity markets.
By 0159 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index had tumbled 2.6
percent, or 135.6 points, to 5,080.1 points, the lowest level
since February 2014. It also marked the steepest percentage drop
since May 2012.
The benchmark is on track for its worst month since the 2008
global financial crisis, having lost 10.6 percent so far in
August.
China is Australia's No. 1 trading partner, and a surfeit of
grim indicators in the world's second-largest economy has forced
investors across the globe to dump stocks.
Fears of a China-led global economic slowdown drove Wall
Street to its steepest one-day drop in nearly four years on
Friday and left the Dow industrials more than 10 percent below a
May record.
"The Chinese investment-led growth game is over... whilst
the US struggles to see signs of inflation despite five years of
zero interest rates," said Mark Lennox, senior private adviser
at HC Securities.
All sectors were in the red on Monday with financials and
resources shares leading the fall. The "Big Four" banks slumped
with Westpac down 3.5 percent while ANZ, CBA
and NAB down about 2.7 percent each.
Major miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
both fell about 4 percent. Fortescue plunged 10 percent after
annual profit dropped nearly 90 percent.
Steel maker Bluescope was among the rare bright
spots on the index, up about 10 percent after it swung to
full-year profit.
"The question is - is it just a normal correction or whether
this is something deeper," said Julia Lee, equities analyst at
Bell Direct.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index fell 2 percent
to 5,751.19, its weakest since mid-January.
Industrials led the fall, with Auckland Airport
falling 3.8 percent to a seven-week low as the country's largest
airport said that its growth prospects could be impacted by
disruptions in global markets.
Chorus fell 3.6 percent to a 6 1/2-month low of
NZ$2.65 after the telecommunications network operator reported a
38.5 percent fall in full-year profit.
Concerns about weaker global markets pounded export- and
tourism-related shares, with freight transporter Mainfreight
falling 2.4 percent to a 13-month low, while Air New
Zealand slid 1.9 percent.
The index's biggest loser was cloud software maker Xero
which fell 6 percent to its lowest level since
mid-2013.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Eric
Meijer)